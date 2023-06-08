Daniel, Praveen deliver match-winning performances

CHENNAI: Medium pacer J Daniel Raj (8/14) delivered a sensational performance, bagging eight wickets, as WABCO India RC crushed FSCA by nine wickets in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Third Division Zone B match that was hosted recently. In a Fourth Division Zone B contest, medium pacer G Praveen Kumar (7/21) guided Lucas TVS S&RC to a 73-run victory over SRF RC. SRF’s off-spinner TE Sripathy (6/68) secured six wickets, but his effort eventually went in vain.





BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Zone B: FSCA 61 in 22.1 overs (S Thiyagamoorthi 25, J Daniel Raj 8/14) lost to WABCO India RC 65/1 in 5.5 overs (M Dinesh Kumar 38*). Fourth Division: Zone B: Lucas TVS S&RC 236/9 in 30 overs (S Nagaraj Kumar 53, TSR Venkateshwara 79, T Parthiban 42*, TE Sripathy 6/68) bt SRF RC 163 in 24.1 overs (L Partheepan 54, D Jagadesh 31, G John Stephen Francis 30, G Praveen Kumar 7/21)

