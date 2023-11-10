Van der Dussen guides SA to 5-wicket win over Afghanistan

AHMEDABAD: An unbeaten half-century from Rassie van der Dussen and a 64-run partnership for the opening wicket between Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma helped South Africa defeat Afghanistan by five wickets in their last league match of the World Cup here on Friday.

Chasing 245 for victory, the Proteas, who have already qualified for the semifinals, completed the task in 47.3 overs. They now have 14 points and continue to occupy the second spot behind India, who are on 16 points.

De Kock (41) and Bavuma (23) gave the Proteas the early push before Van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 76 off 95 balls to guide the team home.

Earlier, Azmatullah Omarzai hit a gritty unbeaten 97 as Afghanistan posted a challenging 244 all out in 50 overs.

The South African bowlers dominated the proceedings with Gerald Coetzee grabbing four wickets for 44 runs. Lungi Ngidi (2/69) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/25) took two wickets each.

The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had earlier given Afghanistan a decent start with a 41-run partnership.

Brief scores:.

Afghanistan 244 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 25, Rahmat Shah 26, Azmatullah Omarzai 97 not out, Noor Ahmad 26; Lungi Ngidi 2/69, Gerald Coetzee 4/44, Keshav Maharaj 2/25).

South Africa 247 for 5 in 47.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 41, Rassie van der Dussen 76; Rashid Khan 2/37, Mohammad Nabi 2/35)