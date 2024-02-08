Current players with most tons in Test format

NEW DELHI: Test Cricket is a format that checks the patience of cricketers whether it is a batter or the bowler. The longest format of the game has produced many legendary cricketers such as Rahul Dravid, Brain Lara, and many more.

There are some players in the modern era as well who are performing extremely well in this format for their national sides. Let’s take a look at the top five current payers most tons in Test format.

Steve Smith (Australia): Australia's right-hand batter Steven Smith is sitting at the top with 32 centuries in the 107 matches he has played in Tests. The 34-year-old's highest score in this format is 239 runs which came against England at Perth in December 2017.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is second in the list. The right-hand batter has scored 31 tons in the 97 matches he has played in Tests. His highest score in the longest format of the game is 251 runs which came against the West Indies at Hamilton in December 2020.

Joe Root (England): England batter Joe Root is on the third number. The Englishman has scored 30 hundreds in 107 Test matches. His highest score in this format is 254 runs which came against Pakistan at Manchester in July 2016.

Virat Kohli (India): Star India batter Virat Kohli is fourth in the list. The right-hand batter has scored 29 tons in 113 matches. His highest score in Tests is 254* which came against South Africa at Pune in October 2019.