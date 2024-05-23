Cuddalore cruises to victory against Thanjavur

CHENNAI: On day two of the TNCA U-19 Inter Districts tournament, another bowler made headlines as left-arm spinner S Vengata Narayanan picked six wickets against Thanjavur, conceding just eight runs. His spell also included a hat-trick.



Batting first, Thanjavur managed only 41 runs in 13.4 overs, with the match reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain. Cuddalore chased the target comfortably in 10.5 overs to secure victory.

C K Vishal, Karur, 110 n.o

Brief Scores: Coimbatore (Group A): Tiruchirapalli 123 in 25.3 overs ( Ajith 3/43) beat Ariyalur 117/9 in 26 overs (S Paramasivam 3/26) - Match reduced to 26 overs per side due to overnight rain; Krishnagiri 48 in 24.5 overs (K Nirmal Kumar 4/10) lost to Thiruvallur 50/1 in 8.3 overs - Match reduced to 36 overs per side due to overnight rain.



Karur (Group B): Theni 111 in 34.5 overs (K Issac Joyson 60, M Aadhithyavarshan 3/26) lost to Perambalur 115/5 in 28.3 overs (D Sivagesan 44 , BT Bharathi Kannan 3/22) - Match reduced 43 overs a side due to overnight rain; Karur 207/3 in 38 overs (CK Vishal 110 n.o, R Pradesh 43) beat Sivangangai 93 in 32.1 overs (GK Nidhish 3/25) - Match reduced to 38 overs per side due to overnight rain.

Thiruvarur (Group C): Thanjavur 41 in 13.4 overs (S Vengata Narayanan 6/8 (Hat-trick) lost to Cuddalore 42/2 in 10.5 overs - Match reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain; The match between Kancheepuram & Nilgiris was called N/A due to wet pitch conditions and 2 points were awarded to each team.

Madurai (Group E): Namakkal 163/6 in 30 overs beat Thiruvannamalai 127/9 in 30 overs ( A Vikash 3/22, E Kaveesh 3/19) - Match reduced to 30 overs per side due to overnight rain; Tirupur 201/7 in 38 overs (S Pavish 73 n.o) beat Dindigul 123/9 in 38 overs (S Prakashraj 53, Vansh N Mehta 3/24) - Match reduced to 38 overs per side due to overnight rain.

Ramanathapuram (Group F): Ramanathapuram 109 in 31.3 overs (MG Kajith Ashwa 41, DM Mithun 3/31) lost to Tirunelveli 113/1 in 20 overs (I Iniyan 53); Erode 174 in 47.5 overs (M Saravanan 3/29) drew with Ranipet 20/1 in 7 overs - Match abandoned due to rain. 2 points awarded to each team.

Salem (Group G): Vellore 183/6 in 31 overs (V Kishore 89, R Prajanth 48) beat Tirupattur 119 in 30.5 overs (R Jayavardhan 3/19, N.E. Nikesh 4/19) - Match reduced to 31 overs per side due to overnight rain; Thoothukudi 105 in 24.5 overs lost to Kanyakumari 109/1 in 16 overs (M K Akash 57 n.o) - Match reduced to 26 overs per side due to overnight rain.

Villupuram (Group H): Tenkasi 111 in 41.1 overs (M Jasim Farhan 45, R Yeshwanth 3/18) lost to Kallakuruchi 64/3 in 21.2 overs - Kallakuruchi won by 22 runs by VJD method; Dharmapuri 67 in 21.5 overs (D Deepesh 5/21) lost to Chengalpattu 69/1 in 14.6 overs (M Bharath 44 n.o)