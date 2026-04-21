CSK's Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury

The franchise said Mhatre, who sustained the injury during CSK’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, will require a rehabilitation period of six to 12 weeks.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

"Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks," CSK announced on its social media on Tuesday.