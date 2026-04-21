Sports

CSK's Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury

The franchise said Mhatre, who sustained the injury during CSK’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, will require a rehabilitation period of six to 12 weeks.
Ayush Mhatre (X)
Ayush Mhatre (X)
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NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL season due to a hamstring injury, dealing a major blow to the five-time champions.

The franchise said Mhatre, who sustained the injury during CSK’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, will require a rehabilitation period of six to 12 weeks.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

"Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks," CSK announced on its social media on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who came in as an impact substitute, was seen in visible discomfort and clutched his hamstring while attempting a run during CSK’s 10-run loss to SRH in Hyderabad.

He required on-field treatment and, although he continued briefly, was dismissed soon after.

"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us," CSK's batting coach Mike Hussey had said at the post-match press conference.

Mhatre has been CSK's standout batter this season. He lea collecting 201 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 177.87.

Chennai Super Kings have endured a poor start to the 2026 season, losing four of their six matches to languish in eighth place.

CSK
hamstring injury
Ayush Mhatre
IPL 2026

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