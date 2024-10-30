CSK set to retain Dhoni ahead of mega auction

CHENNAI: Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings is all set to retain former India captain MS Dhoni along with Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana.

Dhoni who hasn’t played for India since the 2019 World Cup will most likely be retained as an uncapped player with the IPL bringing back a rule that allows those who haven’t played international cricket for five years to be considered in the uncapped category. The teams have been allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the mega auction before the 2025 season, of which a maximum of five can be capped internationals and two can be uncapped players.

Dhoni had handed over the leadership mantle to Gaikwad before last season’s IPL, and was used sparingly as a batter even though he kept wicket impressively. He didn't bat in the first two games in 2024, and overall faced only 73 deliveries across 11 innings. Four of those innings came at No. 8, and one at No. 9. That was down to Dhoni, now past 43, managing his workload after having knee surgery in 2023.