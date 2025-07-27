CSK all-rounder Vijay Shankar inaugurates new multi sports arena in Chennai

CHENNAI: India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Vijay Shankar inaugurated the Synergo Multi Sports Arena in Chennai on Sunday.

The facility aims to promote pickleball as a future Olympic sport, features four USA-standard pickleball courts, two Badminton World Federation-standard badminton courts and a skating rink.

Shankar, speaking at the launch, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative. “Synergo Multi Sports Arena is coming up with four USA-standard pickleball courts and international-standard badminton courts. It is a great platform for everyone to have some fun with your friends and up your skill in pickleball and badminton,” he said.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in India that blends elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is gaining traction across all age groups. The sport's increasing popularity in Chennai has spurred new facilities aimed at fostering talent and creating pathways to international competition.

Manendra, Secretary of the Chennai Pickleball Association, highlighted the long-term vision behind the arena. “Initiatives like this are taken to ensure pickleball is played at the Olympic Games in the future and our players get to that level. For training players, we have coaches for all three levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced,” he said.