Crucial fifties take India past Australia

CHENNAI: India has comfortably won the first of the three One-Day internationals against Australia on Friday at Punjab Cricket Association at Mohali.

Valuable fifties from Ruturaj (71), Shubman (74), KL Rahul (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) has made the chase for the home side comfortable. Though in vain, Australian skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers as he conceded just 44 runs and grabbed a wicket in his 10-over quota.