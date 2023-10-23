Cricket fraternity condole tragic demise of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi

NEW DELHI: Condolences have poured in from the cricketing fraternity on the demise of former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on Monday at the age of 77 after a period of prolonged illness.

Bedi was India's highest Test wicket-taker at the time of his retirement, with 266 wickets in 67 matches.

Several members of the Indian cricket fraternity expressed dismay at Bedi's passing on social media and shared their condolences.

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli took to social media and offered his heartfelt condolences to the late player's family members.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. My condolences to the family," Kohli posted on X.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir took to social media X and said Bedi's contribution to cricket will be remembered always.

"Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!" Gautam Gambhir said.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble offered his heartfelt condolences to the late player's family members and fans in the hour of grief.

."Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Bishan Paaji. He was someone who always had my back and who genuinely shared his thoughts on the game. The cricketing fraternity will miss him dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," Kumble posted on X.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X and condoled the demise of the legendary spinner.

"Bishan Singh bedi One of our best is no more. It's a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family," Irfan Pathan said.

India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj took to X and wrote, "A legend of Indian cricket. RIP Bishan Singh Bedi Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

" Dinesh Karthik said that Bishan Singh Bedi was a true ambassador of the sport.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir, a legend and a true ambassador of the sport. His contribution to Indian cricket will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family," Dinesh Karthik also expressed dismay at Bedi's passing.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina said Bedi's impact on the sport is immeasurable.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the cricket legend, Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His impact on the sport is immeasurable, and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Suresh Raina posted on X.

India's legendary batter and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman said, "Sad to hear about the demise of one of India's greats and an inspiration for spinners around the world #BishanSinghBedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti"

Former Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj emphasises that Bedi will "always be among the best bowlers to have represented India."

"The 'Sardar of Spin' is no more. Saddened by the news of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi ji passing away. He'll always be among the best bowlers to have represented India. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Mithali Raj posted on X.

India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posted on X and tweeted, "Sad to hear about the demise of the great Bishen Singh Bedi, apart from being a great cricketer, he was an affable person and went the extra mile to help young cricketers."

The legendary spinner had an illustrious domestic cricket career, especially with the Delhi team, in addition to his international career. He was a mentor to several spinners and made substantial contributions to the development of young talent in India. Bedi's impact on the sport extended beyond the ground, as he became a respected commentator and an advocate for sportsmanship and fair play.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1970. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years.