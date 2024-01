Cooch Behar Trophy : TN struggles against Karnataka on Day 1

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu was skittled out for 126 by Karnataka on the first day of the semi-finals of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at KSCA Stadium, Belagavi on Friday.

Opting to bat first, everything went wrong for TN as Agastya S Raju took four wickets for 40 runs while Samit Dravid took three wickets for 17 runs. Akshay R Sarangdhar was the top scorer for TN scoring 29 runs.

At stumps, Karnataka was well placed at 80 for one with opener SU Karthik batting on 51 (57b, 9x4, 1x6).

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 126 in 54.5 overs (Akshay R Sarangdhar 29, Agastya S Raju 4/40, Samit Dravid 3/17) vs Karnataka 80/1 in 23 overs (SU Karthik 51 batting)