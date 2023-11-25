Cooch Behar Trophy: TN, Jharkhand share spoils on first day

CHENNAI: Abhinav Kannan’s half-century helped Tamil Nadu reach 287 for seven at stumps on Day 1 against Jharkhand in the second round of the Elite Group B U-19 Cooch Behar trophy match at TNCA Academy in Theni on Friday.

Asked to bat first, TN opener Abhinav scored 72 (170b, 9x4). He found an able ally in AB Dhiyash who scored 64 (92b, 8x4, 1x6) and the two added 94 runs in 28.2 overs for the third wicket. Skipper C Andre Siddarth too scored a valuable knock of 61 (80b, 9x4). For the visiting side, Abhishek Yadav took three wickets for 61 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 287/7 in 90 overs (Abhinav Kannan 72, S Shrenik 32, AB Dhiyash 64, C Andre Siddarth 61, B Sai Karthick 23 batting, Abhishek Yadav 3/61) vs Jharkhand