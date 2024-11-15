Col. CK Nayudu Trophy: Varun’s unbeaten ton puts Kerala in control

CHENNAI: Wicket-keeper Varun Nayanar’s unbeaten 113 helped Kerala reach 199 for three against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the fifth round of the Elite A men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Friday.

Varun found an able ally in CP Kamil Aboobacker batting on 67 (172b, 9x4) as the duo put on 178 runs off 360 balls. Varun’s knock comprised 12 boundaries and a six and he consumed 204 balls. Only 71 overs of play were possible as bad light stopped play. Tamil Nadu medium pacer G Govinth took two wickets for 60 runs.

Brief scores: Kerala 199/3 in 71 overs (Varun Nayanar 113 batting, CP Kamil Aboobacker 67 batting, G Govinth 2/60) vs Tamil Nadu