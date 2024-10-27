Col. CK Nayudu Trophy: TN struggles against Tripura

CHENNAI: Opener G Ajitesh stole the show for Tamil Nadu with a gritty 79 (185b, 11x4) to guide his team to a wobbly 197 for seven against Tripura on the first day of the third round of the Elite ‘A’ men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in Agartala on Sunday.

Ajitesh found an able ally in SR Athish who scored 50 (118b, 7x4) and the two added 120 runs for the second wicket. Right-arm medium pacer Abhijit Debbarma took five for 55 in an impressive spell.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 197/7 in 85 overs (G Ajitesh 79, SR Athish 50, P Vignesh 25 batting, Abhijit Debbarma 5/55) vs Tripura