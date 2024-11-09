Col. CK Nayudu Trophy: TN match intriguingly poised

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowlers excelled once again in what is turning out to be a low-scoring game against Uttarakhand on the second day of the fourth round of the Elite A men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in Salem on Saturday.

After securing a slender lead of 43 runs, TN reduced Uttarakhand to 168 for eight in its second innings with an overall lead of 125 and two days remaining. Left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi continued his rich vein of form taking three wickets for 32. Harsh Rana top-scored for the visiting side with 44, while skipper Sanskar Rawat chipped in with 42. Earlier, TN, resuming from its overnight score of 109 for six, was bowled out for 161 with Sunny Sandhu scoring 76 (114b, 9x4, 1x6), his maiden half-century. Left-arm spinner Harsh Patwal was the pick of the bowlers taking five for 52. He received good support from off-spinner Shashwat Dangwal who took four for 52.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 118 & 168/8 in 69 overs (Harsh Rana 44, Sanskar Rawat 42, Sachin Rathi 3/32, Manav Parakh 2/49) vs Tamil Nadu 161 in 58 overs (Sunny Sandhu 76, Harsh Patwal 5/52, Shashwat Dangwal 4/52)