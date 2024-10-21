Col. CK Nayudu Trophy: Tamil Nadu calls the shots on Day Two

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu dominated Chandigarh on the second day of the second round of the Elite A men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in Tiruppur on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 121 for two, TN went on to score 335, taking a lead of 204. Wicket-keeper S Rithik Easwaran made 58 (64b, 9x4), while KTA Madhava Prasad scored 59 (115b, 6x4). S Lakshay Jain, who picked up a five-wicket haul on the first day, chipped in with a useful 57 (95b, 5x4, 1x6). In its second innings, Chandigarh was in a spot of bother at 38 for four with TN’s Sunny Sandhu taking three for four. Chandigarh is still staring at a huge deficit of 166 runs.

Brief scores: Chandigarh 131 & 38/4 in 17 overs (Sunny Sandhu ¾) vs Tamil Nadu 335 in 98.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 47, SR Athish 31, S Rithik Easwaran 58, KTA Madhava Prasad 59, S Lakshay Jain 57, Anmol Sharma 4/68)