Col. CK Nayudu Trophy: Sunny bowls TN to innings victory

CHENNAI: Sunny Sandhu’s sensational spell of five for 22 helped Tamil Nadu register an emphatic innings and 83-run victory over Chandigarh in the second round of the Elite A of the men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in Tiruppur on Tuesday. Such was TN’s dominance that the match got over inside three days. Resuming from its overnight score of 38 for four, Chandigarh got bowled out for 121 in its second innings after an equally underwhelming 131 in its first innings. Tamil Nadu scored 355 in its first innings. Medium pacer Sandhu received good support from G Govinth who took two for 38. Harshit Singh top-scored for Chandigarh with 28 in its second innings.

Brief scores: Chandigarh 131 & 121 in 42 overs (Harshit Singh 28, Sunny Sandhu 5/22, G Govinth 2/38) lost to Tamil Nadu 335