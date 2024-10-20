Col. CK Nayudu Trophy: Lakshay puts TN in command

CHENNAI: S Lakshay Jain’s five for 41 helped Tamil Nadu bowl out Chandigarh for 131 on the first day of the second round of the men’s U-23 Elite ‘A’ Col. CK Nayudu Trophy in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Opener Devang Kaushik was the lone batter who offered some resistance as he scored 61 (142b, 9x4). Lakshay received good support from left-arm spinner P Vignesh who took three for 27. In reply, TN reached 121 for two with captain R Vimal Khumar batting on 47 and keeping him company was SR Athish on 31.

Brief scores: Chandigarh 131 in 52.5 overs (Devang Kaushik 61, S Lakshay Jain 5/41, P Vignesh 3/27) vs Tamil Nadu 121/2 in 35 overs (R Vimal Khumar 47, SR Athish 31 batting)