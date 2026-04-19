Coaches’ seminar for district level summer camps

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) successfully conducted a Coaches Seminar on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, aimed at preparing coaches for the upcoming district-level summer camps to be held across all 37 districts in Tamil Nadu.
The seminar was conducted by M Sanjay, BCCI-COE Level 3 Coach & Faculty, who shared valuable insights into modern coaching techniques, player development, and effective camp management. The session focused on equipping coaches with the necessary knowledge, structure, and best practices to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the summer camps.
S Sharath, Chairman, BCCI Junior Selection Committee, also shared his insights with the coaches on player development and quality training to be provided for the district players during the summer camp.
M Shanmugam, Jt. Director, TNCA Academy, Nanda Kumar, TNCA Academy Head Physiotherapist, Manav Kishore and Shanmuga Priyanka, TNCA Academy Strength & Conditioning Coach, also addressed the coaches, sharing their expertise on fitness, injury prevention, and athlete conditioning to support holistic player development. The district summer camps are designed to provide structured training for district players under the guidance of qualified coaches. This 21-day summer camp will play a crucial role in enhancing the skills, fitness, and overall performance of U-14, U-16, and U-19 age-category district-level cricketers.
TNCA believes that this initiative will significantly contribute to the development of young talent across the state and will serve as a strong foundation for the upcoming cricket season.