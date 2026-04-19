Coaches’ seminar for district level summer camps

M Shanmugam, Jt. Director, TNCA Academy, Nanda Kumar, TNCA Academy Head Physiotherapist, Manav Kishore and Shanmuga Priyanka, TNCA Academy Strength & Conditioning Coach, also addressed the coaches, sharing their expertise on fitness, injury prevention, and athlete conditioning to support holistic player development. The district summer camps are designed to provide structured training for district players under the guidance of qualified coaches. This 21-day summer camp will play a crucial role in enhancing the skills, fitness, and overall performance of U-14, U-16, and U-19 age-category district-level cricketers.