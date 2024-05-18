Chirag-Satwik sail into semi-finals

BANGKOK: Indian men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progressed to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2024 badminton tournament at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok on Friday.

Chirag and Satwik, third in the badminton rankings, dominated Malaysia’s Arif Junaidi and Yap Roy King, world No. 64, in the quarter-finals and won the contest 21-7, 21-14 in 38 minutes.

The top-seeded Indian badminton players, who won the BWF Super 500 event in 2019, will take on the unseeded duo of Ming Che Lu and Tang Kai Wei of the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the women’s doubles quarter-finals, India’s Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa, seeded fourth, got the better of sixth-seeded South Korean shuttlers Lee Yu Lim and Shin Seung Chan with a hard-fought 21-15, 21-23, 21-19 victory in 76 minutes.

A nother tough contest awaits the Indian shuttlers in t he semi-finals against Thail and’s Jongkolphan Kititharak

ul and Rawinda Prajongjai, w ho are the top seeds at the BWF Super 500 event and world No. 10. Tanisha Crasto and Ashw ini Ponappa are India’s topranked women’s doubles pair at world No. 21.

World No. 84 Meiraba Maisnam, who stunned world No. 9 H S Prannoy on Tuesday and higher-ranked Dane in the second round, ran into the reigning world champion and world No. 8 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the m en’s singles quarter-finals and suffered a 21-12, 21-5 defeat in 34 minutes.

The Thailand Open 2024 badm inton tournament will conclude on Sunday.