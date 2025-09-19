China Masters: Satwik-Chirag pair storms into semifinals; Sindhu bows out

SHENZEN: India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their consistent run to advance to the semifinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament but PV Sindhu bowed out after falling yet again to Olympic champion An Se Young here on Friday.

Satwik and Chirag, the former world No.1 Indian duo, who recently clinched their second World Championships bronze in Paris and finished runners-up at the Hong Kong Open last week, produced a clinical performance to outclass Chinese pair of Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan 21-14, 21-14 in the quarterfinals.

“We felt quite comfortable out there. Our goal was just to focus on our game and see how they responded. Right now, the way we’re playing, it feels great — especially being able to play back-to-back matches freely, without any niggles, really happy with how we played,” Satwik said.

Earlier, double Olympic medallist Sindhu’s woeful run against world No.1 An Se Young continued, as the Indian suffered her eighth straight defeat against the Korean, going down 14-21, 13-21 in the women’s singles quarterfinals.

Satwik and Chirag got off to a flying start, unleashing a flurry of smashes to race to a 7-0 lead. A couple of errors allowed the Chinese to close in at 3-8, but the Indians maintained their rhythm to enter the interval with an 11-5 advantage.

While Ren and Xie attempted to change the pace with quick flat rallies and front-court play, the Indians remained sharp and aggressive. Chirag’s flick serve made it 13-7, and another intense rally ended with the Chinese hitting wide to give India a 17-10 lead.

A sharp body attack and a precise toss saw the Indians surge ahead, and they pocketed the opening game after converting their second game point.

The second game was a closer affair in the early exchanges, with both pairs level at 7-7. However, the Indians pulled away to lead 11-9 at the mid-game interval courtesy of disciplined net play and sharp smashes.

After the break, Satwik and Chirag upped the ante, with Chirag firing two consecutive smashes to make it 19-13. They sealed the match after converting their first match point with another aggressive stroke.

Sindhu’s struggles against An Se Young continued, as the Korean dominated proceedings from the start.

Sindhu started poorly and trailed 1-6 before narrowing it to 5-9 with a delicate cross-court drop.

However, An used her trademark smashes to open up an 11-5 lead at the interval. Sindhu managed to close in at 11-14 but the Korean maintained her grip and sealed the opener when the Indian buried one into the net.

In the second game, Sindhu briefly led 3-2 but An soon regained control. The Indian tried to push with attacking play and trailed 7-8, but An’s superior deception and variety helped her go into the break 11-7 ahead.

An pulled away to 14-7 after resumption and never looked back.

The Korean grabbed eight match points with a cross-court smash and sealed it when Sindhu erred again.