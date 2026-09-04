Chief selector Ajit Agarkar misses BCCI review meeting, no discussion on contract extension

India had suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat to Ireland in the two-match series before the tour of England, where they lost the five-match T20I series 1-4 and suffered a 1-2 loss in the ODI series.

The board held a review meeting, which Saikia said was called at a short notice, here at the BCCI headquarters. It was also attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir, director of cricket at the Centre of Excellence VVS Laxman, and the board’s officials.

Agarkar, according to Saikia, was not in town and was not able to join the meeting via video conferencing as well.