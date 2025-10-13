Chief Minister’s Trophy: Chennai dominates medal tally on penultimate day

CHENNAI: Chennai strengthened its dominance in the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025, extending its lead at the top of the medal tally as of Monday. The city now has a total of 148 medals, well ahead of second-placed Coimbatore with 73, while Chengalpattu remains third with 54 medals, backed by consistent performances across multiple disciplines.

With just one day remaining for the conclusion of the Games, anticipation is high across the state as athletes and coaches prepare for the final set of events that will decide the overall champions of this year’s edition.

In the tennis competitions held in Chennai, Trichy’s Shravya Soundarya Numburi claimed the gold medal in the School Girls’ Singles, winning all three of her league matches. Karur’s R J Diya secured silver with two victories, while Chennai’s S Joshitha took bronze. In the Boys’ Singles, Coimbatore’s Rohith G dominated with three straight wins to clinch gold, followed by Trichy’s Sachin R with silver and Chennai’s Navin Sundaram R with bronze.

Elsewhere, Chengalpattu hosted matches in badminton, table tennis, and athletics for the hearing impaired, promoting inclusivity and participation. The district also witnessed competitive kabaddi matches in both men’s and women’s categories.

Chennai remained a major hub of activity with college and school-level finals in boxing, judo, swimming, volleyball, and tennis. The city also hosted kabaddi matches for the general public and road cycling verification events, drawing enthusiastic participation.

In Coimbatore, the school girls’ kho-kho final was closely contested, while Madurai saw a spirited college boys’ cricket match that drew strong local support. Salem highlighted traditional indoor sports through the carrom medal matches for government employees, and Trichy hosted the school girls’ volleyball final, adding to the overall medal count.

As the Games near their conclusion, the focus now turns to the final day, which will determine the overall champions of the Chief Minister’s Trophy 2025.