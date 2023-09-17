Chennaiyin FC signs defender Cirkovic ahead of the new season

KOLKATA: Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced that it has signed Serbian Lazar Cirkovic to strengthen the team’s defensive department. Lazar will join the club subject to ITC (International Transfer Certificate) approval, as its fifth foreigner ahead of the new Indian Super League season.

“We’re delighted to bring Lazar to the club. We’ve chased him. For a whole he’s had a lot of interest from clubs because he plays at such a high level with great pedigree. And he’s a tremendous addition. He’s played at the highest level and he’ll be able to impart that knowledge and quality. A terrific signing for the club”, head coach Owen Coyle reflected upon the new signing.

Cirkovic last turned out for Hungarian club Budapest Honved FC where he made 17 appearances in the Hungarian first division in the 2022/23 season. He played most of his senior football in the Serbian first division, making 146 appearances for FK Rad, FK Partizan Belgrade and Kisvarda FC.

He has also played for Swiss side, FC Luzern and Israeli side, Maccabi Netanya. Ï’m very excited for the Indian challenge. I can’t wait to get onto the pitch and fight for my new colours, teammates and fans. See you soon, Chennai,” Cirkovic said.

The 31-year old has won the Serbian first division and Serbian Cup twice with FK Partizan Belgrade from 2014-2017, that included a double in the 16/17 season. Cirkovic also has made eight appearances in the UEFA Europa league against popular teams such as Tottenham Hotspur. He has also made six appearances in the UEFA Champions league qualifiers.

Cirkovic has represented the Serbian National Football Team at U21, U19 and U18 levels.