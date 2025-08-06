Chennaiyin FC pauses football operations amid ISL uncertainty

CHENNAI: Two‑time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC have announced a temporary pause in football operations, citing ongoing uncertainty over the future of the ISL. The decision comes as part of a wider crisis affecting Indian football.

In an official club statement, Chennaiyin made clear that the move followed “much thoughtful consideration and careful deliberation.” The club emphasised its familial culture and reaffirmed core values it was founded upon, saying those remain non‑negotiable even in difficult times.

The suspension has been framed as a temporary measure, intended to shield players, coaches, staff, and their families until clarity is restored in the league’s structure. The club stressed its continued commitment to Indian football’s growth and expressed hope that normal operations would resume once a resolution is reached.

Chennaiyin’s move comes amid a nationwide crisis: the Indian Super League remains on hold after the All India Football Federation and Football Sports Development Limited failed to reach agreement on renewing the Master Rights Agreement.

Chennaiyin FC remains hopeful that once negotiations reach a conclusion, the club will swiftly return to its mission of contributing to Indian football’s development.