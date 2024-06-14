Chennaiyin FC announces signing of Kiyan Nassiri from Mohun Bagan

CHENNAI: As reported by DT Next earlier in May, Chennaiyin FC finally announced on Friday the signing of talented forward Kiyan Nassiri on a three-year contract, keeping him with the club until 2027.

The 23-year-old is Chennaiyin’s sixth signing ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Nassiri was a regular member of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant side that won the Indian Super League Winners Shield in 2024 and the ISL trophy in 2023. In 68 matches across all competitions for the club, he played brilliantly and registered nine goals and two assists.

Speaking about the club’s new signing, head coach Owen Coyle said, “We are excited to welcome Kiyan to this great club. When you score a hat-trick on your debut against your biggest rivals, it says everything there is to be said. He’s a great boy, and we have no doubt he will quickly become a fan favorite.”

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be a part of this amazing sea of blue, bringing all my humility and respect for the management, coaches, and fans. Looking forward to bringing with me my endless passion for the beautiful game and my spirit to win with and for my team,” Nassiri said.

Nassiri’s presence in Chennaiyin FC will elevate the team’s attacking capabilities, as he is expected to play a pivotal role for the club, bringing valuable quality and energy to the team on the field.