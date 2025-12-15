Chennai Turbo Riders secures Team title at F4 C’ship

CHENNAI: Chennai Turbo Riders clinched the Teams’ Championship as the third season of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship concluded at the Madras International Circuit here on December 14.

The season finale also saw Kenya’s Shane Chandaria become the youngest champion in the history of the championship at 15. Chandaria, who began the 2025 season as a rookie, secured the drivers’ title during Race 1 of the final round, capitalising on the 24-point lead he carried into the weekend.

Starting from pole position, Chandaria finished second in the opening race with a time of 26 minutes, 23.059 seconds, behind Sachel Rotge of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, who clocked 26:22.674. The result was sufficient to confirm the championship in Chandaria’s favour.

Despite the title being decided, Chandaria and Rotge continued their rivalry in Race 2. With the reverse grid pushing them down the order, both drivers fought through the field to finish on the podium. Luviwe Sambudla of Goa Aces JA Racing won the race, while Rotge finished second after a late double overtake, with Chandaria taking third.

Chandaria and Rotge ended the season first and second in the standings respectively, with seven-time Indian National Karting Champion Ishaan Madesh finishing third overall. Chennai Turbo Riders secured the Teams’ Championship on the back of consistent performances across the season.

Chandaria, who has Indian heritage, began karting at the age of five and won the Kenya National Karting Championship in 2022 after earning Rookie of the Year honours a year earlier. He moved to the UK in 2024 to compete in British karting before transitioning to single-seaters, becoming the first Kenyan to win an FIA Formula 4 race earlier this season in Chennai.

The Formula 4 Indian Championship is a feeder series that uses Ligier JS F422 cars powered by Alpine 1.3-litre turbocharged engines and offers Super Licence points for progression in the single-seater ladder.