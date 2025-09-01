Chennai hosts India’s first no-draw chess event

CHENNAI: Red Bull Armageddon, India’s first chess tournament played entirely in the Armageddon format, concluded in Chennai on August 31.

The event featured more than 350 participants from corporates, 14 colleges and the Chennai Chess Club, with 28 players advancing to the final stage at the Chennai Convention Centre.

Anandha Venkatesan clinched the title, while Barath L and Ramkumar GM secured second and third places respectively. International Master Tania Sachdev provided live commentary, puzzles and interactive sessions, while Grandmaster M. Shyam Sundar added insights as guest analyst.

With every match producing a result and no draws permitted, the two-day competition highlighted the fast-paced, high-pressure nature of Armageddon chess.