Chennai district and schools TT tournament from Feb 14

CHENNAI: SK SDAT-AKG Table Tennis Development Centre under the auspices of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association and Chennai District Association will organise Open schools and district championships for boys and girls.

The matches will be conducted on league cum knockout basis and will be played over best of five games, including finals. The last date for entry is February 11. Entries should be sent to: ajay.kumaresh.r@gmail.com.Bonafide certificate should be carried on the day of the tournament. Prizes will be awarded from pre-quarterfinals onwards.

The school entry fee is Rs. 400 per event, while it is Rs. 500 for districts.

Venue: SK Academy, F Block, Nehru Stadium, Chennai – 600 003. Matches will be held on February 14, 16 and 17. Khel Ratna, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal will be the mentor.

For more information, contact: 99407 54529