Chennai Cyclothon launched, to be held on October 8

CHENNAI: The second edition of the HCL Cyclothon will be held on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai on October 8, the event organisers announced on Wednesday.

The HCL Cyclothon, whose first edition was hosted in Noida, is being held under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India and is open for professional cyclists, amateurs and hobbyists.

The registration link for the second edition – www.hclcyclothon.com – is open and the last date for the submission of completed forms in September 20. The HCL Cyclothon Chennai carries a cash award of Rs 30 lakh – Rs 15 lakh for professionals and Rs 15 lakh for amateurs.

The event was launched at a plush hotel in the city, in the presence of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Government of Tamil Nadu additional chief secretary Atulya Misra, Sports Development

ity of Tamil Nadu member secretary J Meghanatha Reddy and HCL Corporation strategy president Sundar Mahalingam.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi, who was the chief guest of the launch function, said: “As you all know, the Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has a keen interest in cycling. He goes cycling every weekend at the ECR, the venue for the event. Chennai will become only the second city to host this cyclothon. We are taking measures and doing whatever best we can to make Tamil Nadu a sporting powerhouse.”

Udhayanidhi later unveiled the official jersey. On his part, Misra said: “I believe that cycling will get a major push after this cyclothon. We, under the leadership of Udhayanidhi, are trying to bring big events to Tamil Nadu and HCL Cyclothon is one of them.”