Cheatle returns as AUS announces squad for India tour; captain to be decided

MELBOURNE: Left-arm fast bowler Lauren Cheatle has earned her first international call-up in more than four years, as Australia on Tuesday named a 16-player women’s squad for their multi-format tour of India.

Australia plays one Test, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals against India in a multi-format series across two venues in Mumbai over the Christmas and New Year period.

Grace Harris retains her place in the T20 squad despite not being selected in the three matches against the West Indies last month.

Cheatle, who made her international debut in 2016 as a 17-year-old, returns to an Australian squad for the first time since March 2019.

Following the one-off Test from December 21-24, the two sides will play three ODIs at Wankhede Stadium from December 28 to January 2 and three T20Is from January 5 to 9 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said “A multi-format series against India in India is exciting and presents a huge challenge for our group. Most of our players, through last December’s bilateral series or the WPL, have played cricket in Mumbai over the past 12 months and have experienced the conditions.”

AUSTRALIAN SQUAD: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham