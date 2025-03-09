Champions Trophy Final: New Zealand wins the toss, opts to bat against India

CHENNAI: New Zealand won the toss decided to bat first against India in the grand finale of the Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand is eager to end their 25-year-long wait for an ICC 50-over title after bagging the ICC Knockouts Trophy in Kenya, beating India by four wickets in 2000.

On the other hand, India are gunning for their second Champions Trophy since 2013 and they could be fielding four spinners and two pacers for the ICC showpiece final here on Sunday.

The title clash could be played on the same surface that was used in the match against Pakistan, where spinners had found some assistance.

(With Inputs from PTI)