Champions of Future 2025: Rivaan finishes 11th in Valencia
He completed all 11 laps and secured 11th place in the final after starting from P10 on the grid.
CHENNAI: Rivaan Dev Preetham delivered an improved performance at the Kartodromo Internacional Lucas Guerrero in Valencia, finishing 11th out of 30 drivers in the Mini-60 category.
It was an incident-packed race weekend. During the qualifiers, Rivaan's Parolin kart was hit from behind, causing him to lose positions. As a result, he finished 21st and 27th in the qualifying heats.
Next, Rivaan will head to Jesolo, Italy, for the third round of the Champions of the Future series.
