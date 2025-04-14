Champions of Future 2025: Rivaan finishes 11th in Valencia

CHENNAI: Rivaan Dev Preetham delivered an improved performance at the Kartodromo Internacional Lucas Guerrero in Valencia, finishing 11th out of 30 drivers in the Mini-60 category.

He completed all 11 laps and secured 11th place in the final after starting from P10 on the grid.

It was an incident-packed race weekend. During the qualifiers, Rivaan's Parolin kart was hit from behind, causing him to lose positions. As a result, he finished 21st and 27th in the qualifying heats.

Next, Rivaan will head to Jesolo, Italy, for the third round of the Champions of the Future series.