Challengers to face Strikers in Freyer Cup T20 final

CHENNAI: Yellow Challengers will face Silver Strikers in the Freyer Cup T20 women’s tournament final that will be held at the Stag Cricket Ground here on Thursday. In their matches on Wednesday, Challengers and Strikers recorded wins over Purple Blazers and Pink Warriors respectively.



BRIEF SCORES: Green Invaders 97/6 in 20 overs (Jayadhanyha Gunasekar 38, Vamsi 31*, BM Shrinidhi 2/19, Kanashri 2/17, M Jeni Plautila 2/16) lost to Blue Avengers 99/3 in 19.1 overs (R Abarna 38, G Varshini 30); Silver Strikers 113/8 in 20 overs (Kamalini 27, Akshara Srinivasan 3/10, YS Kayal Sirpiga 2/19) bt Pink Warriors 44 in 14.3 overs (Pryanshi Pande 2/7, Vandana Krishnamoorthy 2/5); Yellow Challengers 164/3 in 20 overs (L Nethra 86, SG Srinithi 34) bt Purple Blazers 84/7 in 20 overs (Janvi Kundu 32, M Anurakini 27); Orange Dragons 139/3 in 20 overs (SB Keerthana 49, A Madhumitha Anbu 43, KN Ramyashri 2/21) bt Red Rangers 110/4 in 20 overs (E Ruthiksha 37, Eloksi Arun 34, Sarathi Priya 2/10)

