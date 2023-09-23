Begin typing your search...
Asian Games 2023 Opening ceremony live: Indian athletes make a thundering entry
Catch the live updates of opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023
The opening ceremony of the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, which is scheduled to happen from September 24, has begun. With the People's Republic of China's national army unfurling the flag.
Live Updates
2023-09-23 12:09:31
- 23 Sep 2023 12:23 PM GMT
The Indonesians arrive at the Asian Games.
- 23 Sep 2023 12:21 PM GMT
Indian athletes make a thundering entry into the 19th Asian Games.
- 23 Sep 2023 12:20 PM GMT
Counts of Hong Kong athletes make their entry
- 23 Sep 2023 12:19 PM GMT
In comes Brunei, with their athletes
- 23 Sep 2023 12:18 PM GMT
The Bhutanese contingent in their traditional wear are making their entry
- 23 Sep 2023 12:18 PM GMT
Bangladesh contingent walks in
- 23 Sep 2023 12:13 PM GMT
Next in line comes the Bahrain contingent, with the players waving their flags enthusiastically
- 23 Sep 2023 12:13 PM GMT
The Afghanistan contingent is making the walk with the country's athletes donning their traditional attire.
Next Story