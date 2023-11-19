CWC Final 2023 IND vs AUS live update: Australia wins the toss, opts to bowl first against India

CHENNAI: India and Australia are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ODI World Cup final.

The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge the 20-year-old defeat - the 2003 World Cup final as well as the wounds that Australia inflicted in the World Test Championship final earlier this year.





India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.



Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.