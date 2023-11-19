CWC Final 2023 IND vs AUS live update: Australia wins the toss, opts to bowl first against India
Catch the live updates of India vs Australia ODI World Cup final here.
CHENNAI: India and Australia are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ODI World Cup final.
The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge the 20-year-old defeat - the 2003 World Cup final as well as the wounds that Australia inflicted in the World Test Championship final earlier this year.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Live Updates
- 19 Nov 2023 8:19 AM GMT
Indian Air Force performs air show over Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
- 19 Nov 2023 8:14 AM GMT
Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force enthralls at the audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium
- 19 Nov 2023 8:14 AM GMT
Patna, Bihar: Suchitra Singh, mother of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, said, "...Our wish from Chhathi Maiya is that the Indian team brings the World Cup... There are very high expectations from the team. India has done very well so far. Today is Chhath, and there is a match on the same day, so today is bound to be a blast..."
- 19 Nov 2023 8:13 AM GMT
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj's mother, Shabana Begum says, "All the best to the team India."
- 19 Nov 2023 8:10 AM GMT
Indian Air Force takes to the skies.
Gaze turns skyward; eyes search for the glimmer of silver. In the words of a pilot, ‘We see you, and we’re preparing to meet you.
Under the command of Wing Commander, Sidesh Karthik, the nine aircraft aerobatic team has taken to the skies as a tribute to ‘New India.’
- 19 Nov 2023 8:09 AM GMT
Singer Asha Bhosle arrives in Ahmedabad for the World Cup final between India and Australia.
- 19 Nov 2023 8:08 AM GMT
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar says, "...They (Team India) have played all the matches well and entered the final... The entire country is wishing for them... I wish them all the best..."
- 19 Nov 2023 8:06 AM GMT
AUSTRALIA DRAWS FIRST BLOOD
Pat Cummins calls it right and wins the toss and decides to bowl first.
Australia team remains unchanged for the final
- 19 Nov 2023 7:57 AM GMT
"Aussie boys congrats making another final incredible efforts eight wins in a row, but the most impressive thing is that you have started the semifinal in all three disciplines. if you boys start like that there is nothing stopping you. Davey hunting up in the ring that was an incredible effort and like I said in both of the disciplines, Mitch and Hoff were incredible and Davey and Heady as well, that was some batting so well done boys You have already dusted them off in a Test championship. So why not? Why the hell not? Everyone's talking up how good India is, including myself; they are good, but you guys start off like hungry dogs like you did the other night. There is nothing stopping you; I am with you," Matthew Hayden said.
- 19 Nov 2023 7:55 AM GMT
On ICC World Cup final, Actor Vivek Oberoi says, "So we are ready now... With my lucky charm, we are going to see the World Cup match, and India is going to win... We are praying that Rohit makes a century..."