Canada captain Alphonso Davies signs 5-year contract extension at FC Bayern

MUNICH: Alphonso Davies, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany in recent times, has signed a contract extension with FC Bayern Munich till June 2030. The 24-year-old Canada international has been with the club since the 2018/19 season after joining from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The left wing-back’s previous contract was due to run out in June, 2025 and the club did not want to let a player of his quality leave for free but trust displayed by both parties saw him sign a new contract that extends his stay by five years.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract at this great club. I came to FC Bayern when I was 18 and just wanted to learn as much as possible every day to become one of the best in my position. Now I'm looking forward to another five years together. I’ve already achieved a lot here, but there’s more to come,” said Davies.

Davies arrived in Munich as a teenager and has been with Bayern since the age of 18. He’s since made 220 competitive appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 34 assists. He has won the Bundesliga five times, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, two DFB Cups and three German Supercups. The left-footer was also part of the Bayern reserves team that won the 3. Liga title.

Max Eberl, FC Bayern board member for sport said, “We’re delighted that we’re going into the future with Alphonso Davies. Phonzy has been playing for Bayern since he was 18 and quickly embraced the club. We see him as one of the figures in the new generation of our team who are increasingly taking on responsibility. He’s grown up here and will continue to grow with the team.”

Davies has so far won 56 caps for Canada (15 goals), featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two CONCACAF Gold Cups and at the CONMEBOL Copa America. He made his senior debut at the age of 16 and is now captain of his country

Christoph Freund, FC Bayern sporting director said, “Alphonso Davies has become one of the best players in the world in his position at Bayern and has attracted a lot of interest. The fact he wants to continue here with us shows Bayern’s status in international football and that Alphonso has found his sporting home in Munich.”