Burnley signs Walker from Man City

LONDON: Burnley have signed England defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City for a fee of up to 5m pounds.

The right-back completed his medical on Friday and has signed a two-year contract with the Clarets.

The 35-year-old will work again with head coach Scott Parker, with whom he played at Tottenham Hotspur for two seasons.

"I'm delighted to be here," Walker told Burnley's website. "I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks like an exciting squad.

"When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League."

Walker made 15 appearances in the first half of last season for City before joining AC Milan on loan in January, but the Italian club decided not to make his move permanent.

He won 17 trophies during his time at Etihad Stadium and was part of the squad that won the Treble in 2023.

Walker, who started his career at Sheffield United, signed for City in the summer of 2017 and made 319 appearances for the club.

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League last season following their relegation in 2024.