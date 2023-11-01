Bundesliga: Harry Kane set to light up his first Der Klassiker of the season

DORTMUND: The 2023-24 Bundesliga season is in full swing and football fans are all set for the campaign's first Der Klassiker of the season, the record league title winners Bayern Munich will be going up against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park.

Having already amassed 12 goals and five assists for Bayern Munich, the England captain has been a revelation for the defending champions.

While it's still early in the season, there has been significant talk about Harry Kane’s performance, who has made a seamless shift from English top-division football to the Bundesliga.

Both the teams haven’t lost a match yet and the clash between the German Titans will set the tone for the rest of the season which seems to be going down to the wire again after a final matchday title defence last season by Bayern Munich.

So far, the Bavarians have been leading the lot in goals scored with 34 to their name. Dortmund's defence will have their work cut out against a strong attacking line-up comprising players like Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala amongst others.