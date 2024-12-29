Begin typing your search...

    Bumrah stars in India’s fight but Australia’s lead soars to 240 at tea on Day 4

    Bumrah completed 200 dismissals in Test cricket when he removed Travis Head (1) and soon accounted for Mitchell Marsh (0) and Alex Carey (2) as Australia slipped from 53 for two at lunch to 91 for six.

    India's Jasprit Bumrah, second right without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Alex Carey during play on the day four of the fourth cricket (PTI)

    MELBOURNE: Jasprit Bumrah (4/30) continued to lead India’s fightback but Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 65 helped Australia, who were 135/6 at tea, extended their overall lead to 240 on Day Four of the fourth Test here on Sunday.

    A pivotal moment arrived when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a regulation catch at gully off Akash Deep when Labuschagne was on 46, as the Australia No. 3 brought up his second fifty of the Test.

    At tea, Labuschagne and skipper Pat Cummins (21 not out), who also got a lifeline from Jaiswal via a dropped catch, were at the crease, having added 44 runs for the seventh wicket.

    Brief scores: Australia 474 & 135/6 in 49 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 65 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 4/30, Mohammed Siraj 2/40) lead India 369 by 240 runs.

