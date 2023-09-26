Bumrah back for third ODI, Axar not playing but could be fit for warm-up games

NEW DELHI: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the third ODI against Australia after being given a one-match break but all-rounder Axar Patel will be given a few more days to recover from his quadricep tear ahead of the World Cup, BCCI sources said on Monday.

While Ravichandran Ashwin has done decently in his two outings, the team management is still bullish about the fitness of Axar, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder.

“The team management wants to give Axar full chance of recovery. His forearm and finger bruises have healed but maybe in another few days, he would get fit for World Cup. India’s first match is on October 8 and hence there is time.

“As far as Ashwin is concerned, we now know that he is match fit and in rhythm. If Axar can’t make it, Ashwin walks in,” a BCCI source privy to the development said.

“As per rotation policy of the team, Bumrah, who was given a couple of days off to freshen up is back along with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Gill, who has been playing continuously gets to cool his heels for 3-4 days along with Shardul Thakur,” the source added.

It’s about maintaining positve mindset: Iyer

Doubts can creep in when one has to deal with frequent injuries but Shreyas Iyer says it was his unflinching belief in his abilities that helped him to bounce back from a lonely phase.

The Asia Cup that India won marked Iyer’s comeback from a back surgery after six months but a back spasm in the middle of the tournament meant he only got to bat once over the course of two weeks.

“I was desperate to come back and come back strong. I was waiting to convert the starts which I got in the previous games. Today (Sunday) I got the opportunity, I am grateful,” said Iyer after a match-winning 105 off 90 balls.

“I was not doubting my abilities because I knew I was batting brilliantly in the nets, also the start I got against Pakistan. Just a matter of one innings and I knew it was around the corner, thankfully I was able to execute,” he added.

Iyer was fully aware of the competition he was up against but despite being in helpless situation that saw him miss the majority of the Asia Cup, he managed to stay calm.

“I keep telling myself competition is against me. It is about mindset that I maintain especially when the chips are down. My mind was fluctuating at times but I was trying to stay away from the outside noise. As they say ignorance is bliss so taking one step a time and staying in the present and not thinking about what happened and what will happen in the future.”