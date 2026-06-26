Brian Brobbey and the Dutch roll in the rain to a 3-1 win over Tunisia to top World Cup Group F

The Netherlands began the day tied atop the group with Japan. But when the Samurai Blue could only manage a 1-1 draw with Sweden in Arlington, Texas, it left Virgil van Dijk and his teammates looking forward to a matchup with Group C runner-up Morocco on Monday -- and Japan with the heavy task of playing powerhouse Brazil in the Round of 32.

Tunisia, which sacked its coach after a loss to open the World Cup, had already been eliminated from the tournament.

The opening minutes summed up the last couple of weeks for the Eagles of Carthage: Denzel Dumfries sent a ball across the front of the goal, Tunisian captain Ellys Skhiri slapped at with his foot in an attempt to clear, and he found the back of his own net instead.