Brazil aims high at Women's World Cup despite Marta's injuries

SAOPAULO: Marta has won the world player of the year award six times but has never won the Women's World Cup in five previous attempts with Brazil.

That's something she and the team want to change.

Marta has been recovering from a knee injury but the 37-year-old striker is expected to play a role in Brazil's bid for the title at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil will be coached at a World Cup by a European for the first time; Pia Sundhage has had nearly four years to transform the team.

Sundhage, who led the United States to two Olympic gold medals, called up Marta for friendlies against England and Germany in April but the forward remained in Florida to recover from a muscle injury in her left leg.

She later declared she was 100% ready to play, although the doubts over her fitness have persisted.

Marta had surgery to a repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year after injuring her left knee during a club game in the United States. She was sidelined from the national team for 11 months, only returning to play for Brazil in a friendly against Japan in February.

Regardless of Marta's level of fitness, Sundhage believes Brazil is among a group of 10 teams that could win the title.