Bowlers deliver, put mumbai in command

MUMBAI: Skipper Ajinkya Rahane bucked the trend of poor scores with a timely unbeaten 58 as Mumbai took a 260-run lead against Vidarbha at close on day two of the Ranji Trophy final here on Monday.

While young Musheer Khan reined in his aggression to make a gritty 51 not out, Rahane negotiated the Vidarbha bowling attack with utmost patience and precision to put Mumbai, which is aiming for a record 42nd Ranji title, in pole position. At stumps, the host was 141 for 2 in its second innings.

Having been shot out for a meagre 224 in the first innings on the first day, Mumbai came roaring back in the first session to take a 119-run lead as Vidarbha, resuming at 31/3, was dismissed for 105 in the first innings.

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane and Musheer came together after Mumbai lost openers Prithvi Shaw (11) and Bhupen Lalwani (18) early in their second dig, with the game delicately placed shortly after lunch.

Shaw was cleaned up when Yash Thakur got one to nip back as the ball sneaked between the India player’s bat and pads. Lalwani was caught at midwicket off Harsh Dubey (1/46).

Old warhorse Rahane and Musheer were clinical as they frustrated the opposition for more than three hours to ensure the game tilted heavily in their favour when stumps were drawn.

Rahane, who has averaged just 12 runs this season, began cautiously but grew in confidence to bring up only his second fifty of the tournament, reaching 58 not out off 109 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

At the other end, Musheer kept committing himself on the front foot, meeting most of the deliveries with a dead bat to consume 135 balls for his unbeaten 51 with three fours.

The two right-handers took their time to build the unbeaten third-wicket stand of 107 runs from 232 balls.

A bit of luck favoured Rahane late in the day when Harsh Dubey pinned the batter in front of the wickets to get an on-field call for a leg-before. But Rahane quickly took the DRS, which showed the ball had kissed the inside edge of the bat before hitting the pads.

Musheer followed the team’s instruction to a tee by dropping anchor, tiring out the opposition bowlers.

Earlier, Vidarbha showed no conviction or game plan as it was skittled out for just 105 in its first essay.

Having lost three wickets overnight, including two key batters in Dhruv Shorey and Karun Nair, Vidarbha began cautiously but failed to stem the slide despite the pitch conducive for batting.

The lack of initiative was evident with Vidarbha neither succeeding in striking enough boundaries nor being able to rotate the strike.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 224 & 141/2 in 50 overs (A Rahane 58 batting, M Khan 51 batting) vs Vidarbha 105 in 45.3 overs (T Kotian 3/7, D Kulkarni 3/15, S Mulani 3/32)