Boris learns the ropes in senior India journey

THAILAND: When Boris Singh Thangjam wore the Indian jersey at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017, held on home soil, his next ambition was crystal clear: to represent the senior national team. That dream came to fruition on 19 March 2025 when he made his senior debut against the Maldives. Six days later, he featured for the full 90 minutes in the Asian Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh.

“It felt like a proud moment—one of fulfilment—to wear the national jersey again, this time for the senior team,” Boris told the media. “I’m very grateful to the coach for showing faith in me. I always give my best when I get to represent the country.”

Now back in the Blue Tigers squad for a FIFA international friendly in Thailand and an Asian Cup Qualifier in Hong Kong, Boris and his teammates have only one aim—two wins. The team has been training in Pathum Thani since 29 May, completing two full sessions on the pitch. The climate has been humid and rainy, similar to conditions in Kolkata.

For Boris, May has been a month to remember. He played a pivotal role in FC Goa’s Kalinga Super Cup triumph and was soon called up again to the national squad. Victory, he believes, breeds more victories.

“The Super Cup was an important win, both for the club and for me personally. Ending the season on a high note gave me a lot of motivation heading into national camp,” said the 25-year-old.

Boris’s journey is another reminder of the progress made by the 2000 and 2001-born players who featured in India’s historic first-ever FIFA tournament. Nine of them have since graduated to the senior team, including Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Anwar Ali, Lalengmawia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Aniket Jadhav, Rahim Ali—and now Boris.

He credits the 2017 U17 World Cup and two seasons at Indian Arrows in the I-League (2017–19) for shaping his career. “The whole experience was special. From the World Cup preparation to the tournament itself, it was surreal. I feel lucky to have represented India on such a big stage,” he said. “While we didn’t get the results we wanted, we gave it our all. I hope one day India plays in the senior World Cup.”

Originally a right-winger, the Manipur-born player has evolved into a modern right-back. Having represented ATK, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC—where he won the League Shield—and now FC Goa, Boris has made the position his own.

He’s maintained his attacking instincts too, scoring at least twice each season. “Modern full-backs aren’t just about crosses or one-on-ones,” he said. “You have to be an all-rounder.”