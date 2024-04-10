Begin typing your search...

ByANI|10 April 2024
Billie Jean King Cup 2024: India suffer 3-0 loss to China
Indian women’s tennis team (ANI)

CHANGSHA: The Indian women's tennis team slumped to a 3-0 defeat against hosts China in their second Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Asia/Oceania Group I match at Moon Island Clay Park in Changsha on Wednesday.

In less than an hour, Ankita Raina, the top-ranked tennis player from India in the WTA singles rankings, lost 6-0, 6-0 to Zheng Qinwen, the World No. 7 player on the clay court.

Earlier this year, Qinwen advanced to the French Open 2024 women's singles final but was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka.

In a 56-minute dead doubles rubber, Chinese duo Guo Hanyu and Wang Xiyu defeated Indian tennis players Prarthana Thombare and Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 6-1, to complete the sweep.

Earlier, India outclassed the Pacific Oceania team 3-0 in their first tournament match.

The Indian tennis team, now placed fourth in Asia/Oceania Group I, will take on Chinese Taipei next in the Billie Jean King Cup 24 on Thursday.

