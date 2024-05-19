Big wins for Korattur CC, Classic CC

CHENNAI: Korattur CC earned a thumping seven-wicket win over Aththis CC in the first division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

After restricting Aththis CC to 92 with Pasupathy Chandran taking four wickets for 16 runs and B Akshai scalping four for 34, Korattur CC reached the target in 14.2 overs. S Arun Raj top-scored with 42, while M Aravindh remained unbeaten on 38.

Meanwhile, in a second division match, Classic CC cruised to a 10-wicket win over Ebenezer CA. G Rohith (3/24) and G Naveen Kumar (3/12) were the pick of the bowlers sharing six wickets between them to bundle out Ebenezer CA for 54. In reply, Classic CC reached the target in 7.4 overs with T Kapil remaining unbeaten on 38.

Brief scores: I Division: Aththis CC 92 in 27.3 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 25, Pasupathy Chandran 4/16, B Akshai 4/34) lost to Korattur CC 94/3 in 14.2 overs (S Arun Raj 42, M Aravindh 38*)

II Division: Ebenezer CA 54 in 20 overs (G Rohith 3/24, G Naveen Kumar 3/12) lost to Classic CC 55 for no loss in 7.4 overs (T Kapil 38*); IEC RC 153 in 30 overs (Kanishka C Arvind 40, B Vijayaragavan 61, DT Chandrasekar 4/14) lost to Mugappair CC 157/1 in 15.3 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 63, M Vishal 81*)