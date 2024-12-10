BGT 2024-25: Opening day of Boxing Day Test sold out

MELBOURNE: The opening day tickets of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been sold out, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday.

There will be a possible final release of a small number of public tickets on December 24, the last chance for non-members to get their seats for the Boxing Day Test, it said.

In addition, CA said that the tickets for the New Year’s Test at the SCG are also selling fast, with only a limited number of Category A and Category B tickets available for Days 1 to 3.

The strong demand followed the record crowds flocked to the Adelaide Oval for the second Test of the series, which Australia won by 10 wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

The total attendance at the Adelaide Oval of 135,012 in three days exceeded the previous record of 113,009 for a Test against India, which was set over five days in 2014-15.

Moreover, the single-day attendance record for a Test against India in Adelaide was also smashed both on Day 1 and Day 2 with 50,186 and 51,642, respectively, at the ground, which was the third and fifth highest attendance for any day of Test cricket at Adelaide Oval, according to Cricket Australia figures.

The opening Test of the series, which took place at the Perth Stadium, also registered the record attendance of 96, 463.