BFI opens new HPC in Bengaluru

    The HPC, located at the Lakshyan Academy, has three FIBA-standard courts, complemented by a state-of-the-art strength-and-conditioning gymnasium and a world-standard 25-metre swimming pool.

    BFI and ACG Sports Unveil India Basketball League

    BENGALURU: Aimed at developing a fresh line of players, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports Pvt Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a residential High Performance Centre in Bengaluru as a precursor to the inaugural season of the India Basketball League (IBL).

    The HPC's integrated approach to high-performance basketball development will bring together a sports health department equipped with advanced biomechanics analysis technology, alongside dedicated nutrition, physiotherapy, and mental conditioning capabilities — all under one roof to ensure holistic athlete development.

    "The India Basketball League represents years of vision becoming reality. This is about creating national heroes and building a basketball culture that resonates across India. Basketball is an Olympic discipline, which gives our efforts even greater meaning," said Aadhav Arjuna, President, BFI.

