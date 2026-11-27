BATUMI (GEORGIA): The Europa League game between Besiktas and Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva was suspended for around 30 minutes when police clashed with fans of the Turkish club after they displayed a banner in support of Palestinians.
The game, being played on neutral ground in Batumi, Georgia, was halted in the 26th minute but restarted after the interruption and was eventually won 2-1 by Besiktas.
Turkey's Haberturk broadcaster said Georgian police used pepper spray against the Besiktas fans, who also unfurled a Palestinian flag, prompting the referee to stop the game with the score 0-0.
In a statement, Besiktas accused the Georgian security forces of using “disproportionate” force against supporters before and during the game.
“We strongly condemn the security forces for their use of disproportionate force against our fans,” the club said. “We also extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all our fans affected by these incidents.”
The Turkish Football Federation condemned the treatment of Besiktas supporters on X, saying they were subjected to unacceptable behavior and discrimination. It said it would press for an investigation.
Earlier, the Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Hapoel counterparts, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
UEFA relocated the match after Turkish authorities said Istanbul could not host it for safety and security reasons.
Unlike two previous Hapoel away games, spectators were allowed in the stadium.