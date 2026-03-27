Bengaluru FC appoints Pep Muñoz as head coach

Muñoz arrives in Bengaluru with a strong background in player development and elite-level coaching. He has previously worked within FC Barcelona’s youth setup with Barça U19 and Barcelona B, and has also spent time in

China with Qingdao Huanghai and Shandong Luneng, in addition to working with the China National Football Team.

His first full role as head coach came in Cambodia with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, where he enjoyed a successful two-year stint that saw the club win the league twice and the domestic cup once, while also reaching the final of the AFC Challenge League.