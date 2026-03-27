Bengaluru FC appoints Pep Muñoz as head coach

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC has appointed Spaniard Pep Muñoz as the club’s new head coach. Muñoz has signed a contract with the Blues until the end of the 2026/27 season and will take charge of the First Team as the club looks to continue competing at the highest level.
Muñoz arrives in Bengaluru with a strong background in player development and elite-level coaching. He has previously worked within FC Barcelona’s youth setup with Barça U19 and Barcelona B, and has also spent time in
China with Qingdao Huanghai and Shandong Luneng, in addition to working with the China National Football Team.
His first full role as head coach came in Cambodia with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, where he enjoyed a successful two-year stint that saw the club win the league twice and the domestic cup once, while also reaching the final of the AFC Challenge League.
Muñoz will be joined by Ferran Borras, who comes in as part of BFC’s coach- ing staff.
Pep Muñoz, head coach, Bengaluru FC, said:
“The decision to join Bengaluru FC was an easy one for me. It is a model club in Indian football, with a clear vision and a steady path forward, and I have only heard very positive things from my fellow Spanish compatriots who have been or are in India about the club, the city, and the supporters.
“I am very excited to join the team because this is the place I want to be. We all know this season is different, but the team is improving every week, and my role now is to help the players continue that progress. I would like to see a proactive, ambitious, and confident team on the pitch, with a clear idea of how we want to attack and press our opponents.
“This is an exciting challenge for us. Now the focus is on working hard every day, and together we will give everything to represent Bengaluru and its supporters in the best possible way.”